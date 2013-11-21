HELSINKI Nov 21 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
TALVIVAARA
The troubled miner said it failed to raise additional funds
from a group of shareholders to restructure its debt, and
repeated it may face bankruptcy if it was not admitted to the
court-supervised overhaul.
ASSA ABLOY
The world's biggest lock maker is hosting a capital markets
day in Stockholm.
BOLIDEN
The Swedish miner and smelter said it was investigating the
potential of increasing production at the Aitik copper mine to
45 million tonnes of ore per year, compared to the current
target of 36 million tonnes.
LUNDBECK
The Danish pharmaceutical company said on Thursday that its
drug Abilify Maintena, which it owns in partnership with Japan's
Otsuka , has been approved by the European
Commision for maintenance treatment of schizophrenia in adult
patients.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)