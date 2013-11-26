COPENHAGEN Nov 26 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
ALGETA
German pharmaceutical group Bayer has offered to
buy Norway's Algeta, its partner for a new prostrate cancer
treatment, for $2.4 billion, a 27 percent premium to the stock's
last close, Algeta said on Tuesday.
YARA
The Oslo-listed fertilizer firm agreed to purchase OFD
Holding Inc from Omimex Resources Inc for $425 million,
including debt to expand its downstream business across Latin
America.
Yara said its new earnings scenarios indicate a spread of
earnings per share (EPS) in the range of 19-54 crowns. In the
scenarios presented last year, the range in earnings was 20-57
crowns per share.
GENMAB
The Danish biotech company raised its full-year guidance and
said it would receive an $8 million milestone payment from its
partner Janssen.
It raised its forecast for an operating result for
continuing operations this year to a profit of 35 million crowns
to a loss of 30 million crowns, from an earlier guidance of a
loss of between 10 million crowns and 75 million crowns.