COPENHAGEN Nov 27 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

VOLVO

A survey of 24 fund managers by Norwegian bank DNB showed Volvo's operating margin is expected to reach only 7.8 percent in 2016, well below the company's target of 11.7 to 13.7 percent and lower than the mean forecast among equity analysts, business daily Dagens Industri reported.

Volvo last year launched a sweeping efficiency programme to boost its operating margin in a restructuring planned to be completed by the end of 2015.

AUTOLIV

S&P has placed the BBB+ credit rating of Autoliv, the world's biggest auto safety gear maker, on a positive credit watch for a possible upgrade.

