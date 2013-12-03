(Adds Novo Nordisk and Getinge)

HELSINKI Dec 3 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOVO NORDISK

The world's biggest insulin producer, Denmark's Novo Nordisk said it had initiated a phase II trial with an oral GLP-1 drug as it steps up the hunt for diabetes pills that can replace injections.

ATLAS COPCO SANDVIK

Rio Tinto said the global miner expects to halve capital spending to $8 billion by 2015 from last year's level to cut debt, as commodities' prices remain fragile. Atlas Copco and Sandvik together account for more than half the world supplies of underground mining year.

GETINGE

Societe Generale has begun coverage of health care company Getinge with a buy rating and a target price of 267 Swedish crowns ($40.8) per share. Getinge closed at 205.1 crowns on Monday.

OUTOTEC

The Finnish mining technology company is holding its capital markets day meeting in London on Tuesday and Wednesday.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.5467 Swedish crowns)