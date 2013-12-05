HELSINKI Dec 5 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

FLSMIDTH & CO

The Danish engineering group cut its full-year profit forecast late on Wednesday by over 10 percent after it lost an arbitration case against Danish construction firm MT Hoejgaard .

As a consequence, the company's 2013 EBITA margin is expected to be between 3.5 and 4.5 percent, down from an earlier forecast of between 4 and 5 percent on revenue of 26 to 28 billion Danish crowns ($4.7-$5.1 billion).

NOKIA

Delhi high court has asked for more information from Nokia and will reconvene on the Finnish company's tax dispute case on Monday, Nokia spokesman told Reuters.

Nokia has said it is prepared for the possibility that its Chennai phone factory, seized by the Indian tax authorities, would not be transferred to Microsoft in time for the closing of $7.3 bln phone business deal between the companies. European Union antitrust regulators late on Wednesday approved Microsoft's acquisition without conditions, and the sale is due to close in the first quarter next year.

NORSK HYDRO

Norsk Hydro, one of the world's largest producers of aluminium, expects world demand outside China to be stable next year before picking up in the next decade, the Norwegian firm said on Thursday.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.5023 Danish crowns)