HELSINKI Dec 5

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

FLSMIDTH & CO

The Danish engineering group cut its full-year profit forecast late on Wednesday by over 10 percent after it lost an arbitration case against Danish construction firm MT Hoejgaard .

As a consequence, the company's 2013 EBITA margin is expected to be between 3.5 and 4.5 percent, down from an earlier forecast of between 4 and 5 percent on revenue of 26 to 28 billion Danish crowns ($4.7-$5.1 billion).

SANOMA

Dutch television tycoon John de Mol has offered to buy Sanoma's majority stake in Dutch TV company SBS for 373 million euros ($506 million), local media reported on Thursday citing company sources.

STATOIL

The Norwegian energy firm said it has obtained an exploration permit in the Reinga-Northland Offshore Release Area in New Zealand.

NOKIA

Delhi high court has asked for more information from Nokia and will reconvene on the Finnish company's tax dispute case on Monday, Nokia spokesman told Reuters.

Nokia has earlier said it is prepared for the possibility that its Chennai phone factory, seized by the Indian tax authorities, would not be transferred to Microsoft in time for the closing of $7.3 bln phone business deal between the companies. European Union antitrust regulators late on Wednesday approved Microsoft's acquisition without conditions, and the sale is due to close in the first quarter next year.

NORWEGIAN AIR

The budget airline said its total passenger traffic rose 40 percent in November year-on-year, compared to a 38 percent-rise in October.

NORSK HYDRO

Norsk Hydro, one of the world's largest producers of aluminium, said it will increase its capital expenditure by close to 40 percent next year as it expects world demand to accelerate in the next decade.

($1 = 5.5023 Danish crowns) ($1 = 0.7377 euros)