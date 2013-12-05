(Adds Sanoma, Statoil and Norwegian Air, updates Norsk Hydro)
FLSMIDTH & CO
The Danish engineering group cut its full-year profit
forecast late on Wednesday by over 10 percent after it lost an
arbitration case against Danish construction firm MT Hoejgaard
.
As a consequence, the company's 2013 EBITA margin is
expected to be between 3.5 and 4.5 percent, down from an earlier
forecast of between 4 and 5 percent on revenue of 26 to 28
billion Danish crowns ($4.7-$5.1 billion).
SANOMA
Dutch television tycoon John de Mol has offered to buy
Sanoma's majority stake in Dutch TV company SBS for 373 million
euros ($506 million), local media reported on Thursday citing
company sources.
STATOIL
The Norwegian energy firm said it has obtained an
exploration permit in the Reinga-Northland Offshore Release Area
in New Zealand.
NOKIA
Delhi high court has asked for more information from Nokia
and will reconvene on the Finnish company's tax dispute case on
Monday, Nokia spokesman told Reuters.
Nokia has earlier said it is prepared for the possibility
that its Chennai phone factory, seized by the Indian tax
authorities, would not be transferred to Microsoft in
time for the closing of $7.3 bln phone business deal between the
companies.
European Union antitrust regulators late on Wednesday approved
Microsoft's acquisition without conditions, and the sale is due
to close in the first quarter next year.
NORWEGIAN AIR
The budget airline said its total passenger traffic rose 40
percent in November year-on-year, compared to a 38 percent-rise
in October.
NORSK HYDRO
Norsk Hydro, one of the world's largest producers of
aluminium, said it will increase its capital expenditure by
close to 40 percent next year as it expects world demand to
accelerate in the next decade.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm and
Amsterdam newsrooms)
($1 = 5.5023 Danish crowns) ($1 = 0.7377 euros)