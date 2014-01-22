(Adds Kinnevik, Lundin)

SSAB

The Swedish steel maker agreed to buy Finland's Rautaruukki Corp for 10.1 billion Swedish crowns ($1.55 billion) to boost competitiveness in a weaker global steel market.

The companies said on Wednesday that SSAB would offer a public share exchange that would represent a 20 percent premium on Rautaruukki shares, based on the average share prices of both companies over the last three months.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The oil and shipping group has hired Handelsbanken Corporate Finance to advise it on a divestment of business unit Danbor, which offers solutions to the offshore industry, business daily Borsen reported on Wednesday, quoting unnamed sources.

KINNEVIK

Mia Brunell Livfors has announced her intention to step down as chief executive officer of the Swedish investment group as she looks for new challenges.

The group said in a statement on Wednesday that she would stay in her position until a replacement has been appointed.

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

Lundin Petroleum forecast 2014 production at between 30,000 and 35,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with 2015 average production expected at 50,000 boepd.

Its net proven and probable working interest reserves are 194.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and its best estimate of contingent resources excluding the Johan Sverdrup field are 342 million boe.

