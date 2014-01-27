HELSINKI Jan 27 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

OUTOKUMPU

The Finnish stainless steel maker said it has signed an extension for a 900 million euro ($1.23 billion) loan until 2017 as part of its recapitalisation plan, and said most bilateral lenders had also agreed to extend maturities.

ERICSSON

The world's biggest telecom network gear maker said it has reached a deal with Samsung Electronics to end all patent-related legal disputes.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)