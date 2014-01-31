(Updates with Electrolux results)
The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Friday:
EMGS
The Norwegian seismic surveyor has a 100 percent success
rate when it comes to finding oil and gas deposits in the
Barents Sea in the Arctic, according to a note by Bernstein
Research, Norwegian daily Finansavisen reported on Friday.
The company's electromagnetic technology confers it an
advantage over competitors that enables it to find hydrocarbons
where others can't, said the report.
EMGS shares have been down 12 percent since the beginning of
the year.
For more on the company, double click on
ELECTROLUX
The world's second biggest home appliances raised its
outlook for Europe on Friday, saying it now expected
long-suffering demand there to grow slightly this year.
But its fourth-quarter core earnings fell more than
expected, to 1.22 billion crowns ($187 million) from a year-ago
1.59 billion. The market's mean forecast was 1.33 billion in a
Reuters poll.
For more on the company, double click
SCANIA
The truck maker's decision to cut its annual dividend this
week has stirred up renewed opposition from Sweden's small
shareholders' association and minority owners who question the
intentions of Volkswagen which together with MAN SE
hold nearly 90 percent of votes and about 60 percent
of capital in Scania, daily Svenska Dagbladet reported.
The association sought to drum up support last year for a
call to have Scania appoint an independent supervisor to ensure
the interests of minority shareholders were protected, but the
push failed to gain traction.
For more on the company, double click
($1 = 6.5221 Swedish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)