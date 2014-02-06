(Adds Pohjola, Lundbeck, Volvo)
OSLO/HELSINKI/COPENHAGEN, Feb 6 - The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
POHJOLA
Finland's financial group OP-Pohjola Group said it planned
to buy all shares in Pohjola Bank it did not already own for
around 3.4 billion euros ($4.6 billion), offering 16.80 euros in
cash per share -- an 18 percent premium from Wednesday's close.
OP-Pohjola said it wanted to centralise its decision-making
to respond to tighter banking regulations. The group, including
its co-operative banks, owns around 55 percent of shares and 76
percent of voting rights in Pohjola Bank.
The announcement came shortly after the listed bank
announced stronger-than-expected results.
VOLVO
The world's number-two truck maker posted a
smaller-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter core earnings,
dented by currency headwinds and lingering costs for launching
new models, and unveiled plans to cut 4,400 jobs in its quest to
boost profits.
However, order bookings at the group held up surprisingly
well as activity shot up in North America.
LUNDBECK
The Danish drugmaker reported fourth-quarter earnings far
below market expectations, and lowered expectations for 2014
revenue.
The company said it made an operating profit of 68 million
Danish crowns in the period compared with 170 million in a
Reuters poll.
TELE2
Tele2, which lost a December auction for the mobile spectrum
it needs to run its Norwegian network, is in deal talks with the
winner, Access Industries, in a bid to salvage its local
operation, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
DNB
Norway's biggest bank presents its fourth-quarter results on
Thursday at 0630 GMT. It is expected to report a net profit of
4.2 billion crowns ($667.74 million), up from 3.8 billion at the
same time a year ago.
For more on the company, double click
TGS-NOPEC
The Norwegian seismic surveyor reported fourth-quarter
earnings well above forecasts on Thursday as loan losses fell
sharply even as net interest income grew in line with forecasts.
DNB's pretax operating profit rose 54 percent to 6.86
billion Norwegian crowns ($1.10 billion), well above forecasts
for 5.74 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.
For more on the company, double click
NORWEGIAN AIR
The budget airline said group traffic in January was up 50
percent from a year earlier.
For more on the company, double click
ORKLA
The Norwegian conglomerate named Peter Ruzicka, a close
collaborator of its biggest shareholder Stein Erik Hagen, its
new chief executive and proposed a dividend of 2.50 crowns per
share for 2013.
The firm's earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation
(EBITA) fell to 1.03 billion crowns ($164.99 million) from 1.1
billion crowns at the same time a year ago, just short of
expectations for 1.06 billion according to 10 analysts in a
Reuters poll.
For more on the company, double click
DANSKE BANK
Danske Bank reported a net profit of 7.1 billion Danish
crowns for 2013 compared to the market's forecast of 7.32
billion in a Reuters poll. It also foreacst net profit in 2014
to be between 9 billion and 12 billion crowns.
Fore more on the company, double click on
DSV
Danish freight forwarder DSV reported full-year
2013 EBITA of 2.55 billion Danish crowns compared to 2.54
billion expected in a Reuters poll. Full-year revenue was also
roughly in line with expectations.
It forecast EBITA around 2.50-2.70 billion crowns in 2014.
For more on the company, double click on
TIETO
The Finnish IT services provider is expected to report a
fall in both quarterly sales and adjusted operating profit due
to a slump in corporate technology spending, according to a
Reuters poll. Results are due at 0600 GMT.
Analysts on average forecast fourth-quarter operating
profit, excluding items, of 43.5 million euros ($58.9
million)compared to 44.2 million euros a year earlier. Quarterly
sales was seen down 10 percent year-on-year at 431 million
euros.
YIT
Finnish IT services provider Tieto reported an expected fall
in quarterly sales and earnings due to a slump in corporate
technology spending.
Tieto's fourth-quarter operating profit, excluding one-off
items, was 42.7 million euros, roughly in line with analysts'
expectations and slightly down from 44.2 million euros a year
earlier.
METSO
Finnish engineering company Metso announces its results at
1000 GMT, with the market bracing for a fall in orders and
profit amid global economic uncertainty.
Analysts on average forecast adjusted earnings before
interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 137 million euros
($185 million) compared with 139 million euros a year earlier,
according to a Reuters poll.
VALMET
Finnish paper machine maker Valmet, which debuted on the
Helsinki bourse on Jan 2, announces its quarter results at 1000
GMT. The company was spun off from Metso.
METSA BOARD
The Finnish packaging board maker is expected to report a 12
percent rise in core operating profit when it announces its
results at 1000 GMT.
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
($1 = 6.2899 Norwegian krones)
($1 = 0.7390 euros)
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen and Stockholm newsrooms)