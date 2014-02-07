(Updates with more results)

TELE2

Swedish telecoms group Tele2 forecast flat earnings for 2014, less than expected by analysts, and scrapped its 2015 guidance as it posted fourth-quarter core earnings in line with forecasts.

NOKIAN RENKAAT

The Finnish winter tyre maker proposed a smaller-than-expected annual dividend after a fall in fourth-quarter operating profit due to weak car sales in Russia.

The company's fourth-quarter operating profit fell to 93 million euros ($126 million) from 112 million a year earlier, below an average forecast of 105 million euros in a Reuters poll.

ELISA

The Finnish telecom operator reported a slight rise in quarterly profit as cost cuts helped to offset the impact of tough price competition.

Elisa's quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items, rose to 134 million euros ($182 million) from 124 million a year earlier. That was in line with the average forecast in a Reuters poll.

SSAB

The high strength steel maker posted a bigger than expected fourth-quarter loss on Friday, its sixth straight quarter in the red, but said it expected the hard-hit steel market in Europe had bottomed out.

The operating loss was 282 million Swedish crowns ($43.42 million) and compared to a loss of 665 million in the same period a year ago and the average forecast for a loss of 154 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

SANOMA

The Finnish media group announced said its sales and profitability were set to fall in 2014, after announcing a quarterly profit and annual dividend below market expectations.

ASSA ABLOY

The world's biggest lock maker posted slightly stronger than expected like-for-like sales growth in a fourth quarter that saw earnings edge up in line with forecast.

Earnings before interest and tax, excluding one-off items, rose to 2.20 billion crowns ($338.7 million) from a year-ago 2.03 billion to come in virtually in line with a mean forecast of 2.22 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Full Story)

SKANSKA

The Nordic region's biggest builder posted fourth-quarter operating earnings and order intake slightly below expectations on Friday but said the outlook for its geographical markets and segments was slowly improving.

Operating earnings fell to 1.65 billion crowns ($254 million) from a year-ago 1.74 billion versus a mean forecast of 1.75 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

OUTOTEC

The Finnish mining technology company reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly operating profit and forecast sales to decline in 2014 as miners avoid investments due to global economic uncertainty.

Outotec said its fourth-quarter core operating profit fell 45 percent from a year earlier to 40.5 million euros ($55 million). Analysts on average expected 59 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

FINNAIR

The Finnish airline said its January traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, fell 3 percent from the same month a year earlier.

KEMIRA

The Finnish chemicals firm is due to report its fourth-quarter earnings at 1000 GMT.

