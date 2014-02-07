(Updates with more results)
HELSINKI Feb 7 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
TELE2
Swedish telecoms group Tele2 forecast flat earnings for
2014, less than expected by analysts, and scrapped its 2015
guidance as it posted fourth-quarter core earnings in line with
forecasts.
NOKIAN RENKAAT
The Finnish winter tyre maker proposed a
smaller-than-expected annual dividend after a fall in
fourth-quarter operating profit due to weak car sales in Russia.
The company's fourth-quarter operating profit fell to 93
million euros ($126 million) from 112 million a year earlier,
below an average forecast of 105 million euros in a Reuters
poll.
ELISA
The Finnish telecom operator reported a slight rise in
quarterly profit as cost cuts helped to offset the impact of
tough price competition.
Elisa's quarterly earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items,
rose to 134 million euros ($182 million) from 124 million a year
earlier. That was in line with the average forecast in a Reuters
poll.
SSAB
The high strength steel maker posted a bigger than expected
fourth-quarter loss on Friday, its sixth straight quarter in the
red, but said it expected the hard-hit steel market in Europe
had bottomed out.
The operating loss was 282 million Swedish crowns ($43.42
million) and compared to a loss of 665 million in the same
period a year ago and the average forecast for a loss of 154
million crowns in a Reuters poll.
SANOMA
The Finnish media group announced said its sales and
profitability were set to fall in 2014, after announcing a
quarterly profit and annual dividend below market expectations.
ASSA ABLOY
The world's biggest lock maker posted slightly stronger than
expected like-for-like sales growth in a fourth quarter that saw
earnings edge up in line with forecast.
Earnings before interest and tax, excluding one-off items,
rose to 2.20 billion crowns ($338.7 million) from a year-ago
2.03 billion to come in virtually in line with a mean forecast
of 2.22 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Full Story)
SKANSKA
The Nordic region's biggest builder posted fourth-quarter
operating earnings and order intake slightly below expectations
on Friday but said the outlook for its geographical markets and
segments was slowly improving.
Operating earnings fell to 1.65 billion crowns ($254
million) from a year-ago 1.74 billion versus a mean forecast of
1.75 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
OUTOTEC
The Finnish mining technology company reported a
weaker-than-expected quarterly operating profit and forecast
sales to decline in 2014 as miners avoid investments due to
global economic uncertainty.
Outotec said its fourth-quarter core operating profit fell
45 percent from a year earlier to 40.5 million euros ($55
million). Analysts on average expected 59 million euros,
according to a Reuters poll.
FINNAIR
The Finnish airline said its January traffic, measured in
revenue passenger kilometres, fell 3 percent from the same month
a year earlier.
KEMIRA
The Finnish chemicals firm is due to report its
fourth-quarter earnings at 1000 GMT.
($1 = 0.7353 euros)
($1 = 6.4954 Swedish crowns)