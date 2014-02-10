HELSINKI Feb 10 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
NOKIA
Nokia and HTC announced late on Friday that they settled all
patent litigation between them with HTC agreeing to payments of
an undisclosed sum.
DANSKE
Denmark's public prosecutor for serious economic and
international crime is investigating Danske Bank over alleged
price manipulation, the bank said on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)