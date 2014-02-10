(Adds Det norske, Lundin Petroleum and Rocksource, updates
Securitas)
HELSINKI/OSLO Feb 10 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
NOKIA
Nokia and HTC announced late on Friday that they settled all
patent litigation between them with HTC agreeing to payments of
an undisclosed sum.
For more on the company, click on
DANSKE
Denmark's public prosecutor for serious economic and
international crime is investigating Danske Bank over alleged
price manipulation, the bank said on Friday.
For more on the company, click on
DET NORSKE, ROCKSOURCE AND LUNDIN
PETROLEUM
Norwegian oil firm Det norske has discovered hydrocarbons in
the Norwegian section of the Barents Sea, it said on Monday.
The company did not say whether the discovery was oil or gas
and how much had been found. Drilling operations were ongoing
and final results were not yet available, it said.
Other partners in the license include Sweden's Lundin
Petroleum and Norway's Rocksource.
For more on the companies, click on
SECURITAS
The world's second-biggest security group said on Monday
fragile signs of economic recovery in Europe and the United
States had not fed through to the security market as it reported
below-forecast quarterly earnings.
For more on the company, click on
PROSAFE
The Oslo-listed offshore accommodation provider reports
fourth-quarter earnings early on Monday. It is expected to
report a pre-tax profit up 17 percent year-on-year to $47.3
million.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen and Stockholm newsrooms)
($1 = 6.4959 Swedish crowns)