STOCKHOLM, March 26 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
TELENOR
The Norwegian telecom firm has sold its business providing
technology for digital TV to Switzerland's Kudelski for
1.5 billion crowns ($248.01 million), the firm said on
Wednesday. Telenor said it sold the business to focus on its
core activities of providing telecom services.
HANDELSBANKEN
The Swedish banking group said late on Tuesday it and
Handelsbanken Pension Foundation and Handelsbanken Pension Fund
had reorganized their holdings in investment group
Industrivarden and hygiene group SCA.
Handelsbanken said as a result of the transactions it
controls 10.46 percent of votes in Industrivarden and 10.15
percent of votes in SCA. The two companies have long had close
connections with Handelsbanken and share several board members.
Business daily Dagens Industri said the move was to enable
Handelsbanken to get round new EU rules on how many board
positions bank board members are allowed to have.
Dagens Industri wrote that Handelsbanken's increased stake
in the two companies could lead investors to see it as an
investment firm rather than a bank. Investment firms often trade
at a discount to the value of their holdings and the paper
reckoned Handelsbanken shares could fall 3-4 percent on opening.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
The Danish shipping and oil group is preparing a divestment
of offshore service company Esvagt of which it controls 75
percent, daily Borsen wrote, based on a source who has knowledge
of the matter.
Esvagt operates a fleet of 37 units ranging from anchor
handling, tug, supply, tanker assist vessels - to oil recovery-,
survey- and rescue vessels. Sources told the newspaper valuation
of Esvagt could be between 2 and 3 billion Danish crowns ($369
-$554 million).
A spokeswoman from A.P. Moller-Maersk declined to comment in
a mail to Reuters.
