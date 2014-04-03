(Adds Nokian Renkaat)
HELSINKI, April 3 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
NOKIAN RENKAAT
The Finnish tyre maker cut its 2014 profit outlook on
weakened demand in its core Russian market.
The company, which has its main tyre factory near St.
Petersburg, said its group sales and operating profit are now
expected to fall this year, compared with its February forecast
of annual growth.
STOREBRAND
Norway's largest insurer expects new reserve requirements
tied to existing pension contracts to result in a charge of 80
million to 100 million crowns ($13-17 million) in the first
quarter.
UPM-KYMMENE
The Finnish pulp and paper group said it plans to invest 14
million euros ($19 million) for new machinery at its label
materials factories in China and Malaysia.
It said the investments would increase UPM Raflatac's
coating capacity in Asia Pacific by more than 50 percent.
NOKIA
The Finnish company late on Wednesday launched three new
Lumia smartphones based on Windows Phone 8.1 platform.
Nokia, which has agreed to sell its phone business to
Microsoft, recently said it expects the deal to be
closed during April.
THYSSENKRUPP, SAAB
Sweden has dropped a plan to buy two new submarines from
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, the country's defence minister
Karin Enstrom told Swedish TV late on Wednesday.
"We do not see that there are the conditions to reach a deal
here," Enstrom said.
"It is about the state's control over intellectual property
rights - that's to say technique and design. It's about the
ability to cooperate and not least export to other countries."
ThyssenKrupp won a deal to design a new sub in 2010, but
earlier this year Sweden's defence procurement agency asked
defence firm Saab to study U-boat supply.
Saab then said it would expand its naval operations and has
been recruiting staff, many from ThyssenKrupp, leading to
speculation it will build the new subs.
Saab, which makes the Gripen fighter jets, sells submarine
warfare systems but currently doesn't make manned submarines.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7263 Euros)