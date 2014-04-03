(Adds Nokian Renkaat)

HELSINKI, April 3 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIAN RENKAAT

The Finnish tyre maker cut its 2014 profit outlook on weakened demand in its core Russian market.

The company, which has its main tyre factory near St. Petersburg, said its group sales and operating profit are now expected to fall this year, compared with its February forecast of annual growth.

STOREBRAND

Norway's largest insurer expects new reserve requirements tied to existing pension contracts to result in a charge of 80 million to 100 million crowns ($13-17 million) in the first quarter.

UPM-KYMMENE

The Finnish pulp and paper group said it plans to invest 14 million euros ($19 million) for new machinery at its label materials factories in China and Malaysia.

It said the investments would increase UPM Raflatac's coating capacity in Asia Pacific by more than 50 percent.

NOKIA

The Finnish company late on Wednesday launched three new Lumia smartphones based on Windows Phone 8.1 platform.

Nokia, which has agreed to sell its phone business to Microsoft, recently said it expects the deal to be closed during April.

THYSSENKRUPP, SAAB

Sweden has dropped a plan to buy two new submarines from ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, the country's defence minister Karin Enstrom told Swedish TV late on Wednesday.

"We do not see that there are the conditions to reach a deal here," Enstrom said.

"It is about the state's control over intellectual property rights - that's to say technique and design. It's about the ability to cooperate and not least export to other countries."

ThyssenKrupp won a deal to design a new sub in 2010, but earlier this year Sweden's defence procurement agency asked defence firm Saab to study U-boat supply.

Saab then said it would expand its naval operations and has been recruiting staff, many from ThyssenKrupp, leading to speculation it will build the new subs.

Saab, which makes the Gripen fighter jets, sells submarine warfare systems but currently doesn't make manned submarines.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7263 Euros)