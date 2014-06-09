STOCKHOLM, June 9 - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

FINNAIR

The Finnish flag carrier said its May traffic, measured with the number of passengers multiplied by flown kilometres, rose 3.5 percent from a year ago, while its overall capacity increased 2.6 percent.

Its passenger load factor, or the share of sold passenger kilometres of available seat kilometres, was up 0.7 percentage points at 75.7 percent.

For more on the company, click on

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The Swedish oil firm said on Monday its Brynhild project was progressing slower than anticipated due to commissioning issues and that production would likely begin only late in the third quarter.

It said its net production was now expected to be 25,000 to 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) due to the delay though it retained a production guidance of 50,000 boepd for 2015.

For more on the company, double click on

FINGERPRINT CARDS

The Swedish biometric solutions maker said on Monday it had received an order worth about 30 million Swedish crowns ($4.5 million) from one of its distributors in China and Taiwan.

It said the order was the result of a strong demand for such technology in China, both for banking applications and new government-related projects.

For more on the company, double click on

KINNEVIK MTG

Swedish entertainment broadcast group MTG said its second quarter results would include a net non-curring income charge of 154 million crowns ($23.2 million) related mainly to developments in Ukraine.

"The decision has been made due to the uncertain economic outlook in Ukraine and the significant devaluation of the Ukrainian Hryvnia currency," MTG said in a statement on Monday.

It said it remained committed to its operations in the country and sees substantial long-term potential for the business.

For more on the companies, double click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.6296 Swedish Kronas)