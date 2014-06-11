BRIEF-Damartex Q3 revenue rises to 205.2 million euros
HELSINKI, June 11 - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
HENNES & MAURITZ
The Swedish budget fashion retailer will publish figures for sales growth in May, and total sales in its second quarter. The average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts is for May sales to rise 11.5 percent.
Separately, H&M's larger Spanish rival Inditex reported a smaller drop in first-quarter profit than forecast on Wednesday
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)
* Q3 revenue 205.2 million euros ($220.9 million) versus 174.4 million euros year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2oOCpWw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net income group share EUR 22.8 million ($24.55 million)versus EUR 25.8 million year ago