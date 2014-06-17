HELSINKI, June 17 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
ELECTROLUX
Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods in
the United States (AHAM 6) rose 2.5 percent year-on-year in May,
data from industry body Association of Home Appliance
Manufacturers showed late on Monday.
COM HEM
Shares in Sweden's biggest cable operator start trading in
Stockholm in the country's biggest initial public offering for
14 years.
The company said on Tuesday the offer price had been set at
58 crowns per share, compared with an initial guidance range of
44-62 crowns per share, giving the firm a market capitalisation
of 11.5 billion Swedish crowns ($1.73 billion).
NOKIA
The Finnish company will kick off its shareholder meeting
around 1100 GMT, with newly-appointed chief executive Rajeev
Suri expected to speak about the firm's new strategy following
the sale of its mobile phone unit to Microsoft.
