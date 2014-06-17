(Adds Sanoma, Yara, Lundin and Det Norske)
HELSINKI, June 17 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
LUNDIN PETROLEUM
The Swedish oil firm said on Tuesday it has increased its
stake in the exploration licence PL359 offshore Norway to 65
percent after acquiring 25 percent stake from Premier Oil
for $17.5 million, while selling 5 percent to OMV
.
The license includes Luno II discovery, which is estimated
to hold resources of 25-120 million barrels of oil equivalents.
DET NORSKE OLJESELSKAP ASA
The Norwegian oil company has swapped a 10 percent interest
in license number 554/B/C, containing the Garantiana oil
discovery, for a 20 percent interest in license number 457,
containing parts of the Ivar Aasen deposit offshore Norway.
Companies holding stakes in Ivar Aasen and the 457 license
expect to conclude discussions on how to merge the various
licenses into one by the end of the month.
SANOMA
The troubled Finnish media group said it would sell its
one-third stake in Belgian TV company De Vijver Media to local
group Corelio and private equity firm Waterman&Waterman for 26.5
million euros ($36 million).
YARA
The Norwegian fertiliser maker has bought a 52 percent stake
in a French urea plant from Borealis, lifting its stake to 100
percent.
"We've agreed not to disclose the price but I can say that
it's not a significant amount for Yara," a spokesman for the
company told Reuters.
The plant's annual capacity is 320,000 tonnes of urea.
ELECTROLUX
Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods in
the United States (AHAM 6) rose 2.5 percent year-on-year in May,
data from industry body Association of Home Appliance
Manufacturers showed late on Monday.
COM HEM
Shares in Sweden's biggest cable operator start trading in
Stockholm in the country's biggest initial public offering for
14 years.
The company said on Tuesday the offer price had been set at
58 crowns per share, compared with an initial guidance range of
44-62 crowns per share, giving the firm a market capitalisation
of 11.5 billion Swedish crowns ($1.73 billion).
NOKIA
The Finnish company will kick off its shareholder meeting
around 1100 GMT, with newly-appointed chief executive Rajeev
Suri expected to speak about the firm's new strategy following
the sale of its mobile phone unit to Microsoft.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms) ($1 = 6.6448 Swedish Kronas)