VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
The world's biggest wind turbine maker posted earnings
before special items of 104 million euros ($138 million), much
higher than analysts' expectations of 63 million euros in a
Reuters poll.
Vestas also revised upwards its full year guidance to an
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin of a minimum of 6
percent from its previous guidance for a minimum of 5 percent.
CARLSBERG
The Danish brewer said its 2014 operating profit would
decline compared to 2013 due to deteriorating conditions in its
Eastern Europe segment including Russia, which contributes a
large portion of its profits.
READSOFT
Lexmark International Technology has raised its bid
for Sweden's ReadSoft to 57 Swedish crowns ($8.29) per share and
said it holds 52.2 percent of voting rights in the company after
buying shares from Readsoft's founders Lars Appelstal and Jan
Andersson at that price.
ASSA ABLOY
The Architecture Billings Index, considered a leading
indicator of U.S. non-residential construction, rose in July to
a seven-year high, the American Institute of Architects said.
The ABI rose to 55.8 in July, from 53.5 in June, reflecting an
increase in design activity. Assa is the world's biggest lock
maker.
NOKIA
Nokia said Michael Halbherr, the head of the Finnish
company's navigation unit HERE, will leave the company to pursue
his own entrepreneurial interests.
