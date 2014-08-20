(Updates Vestas, adds Nokia)

HELSINKI Aug 20 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The world's biggest wind turbine maker posted earnings before special items of 104 million euros ($138 million), much higher than analysts' expectations of 63 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Vestas also revised upwards its full year guidance to an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin of a minimum of 6 percent from its previous guidance for a minimum of 5 percent.

For more on the company, click

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer said its 2014 operating profit would decline compared to 2013 due to deteriorating conditions in its Eastern Europe segment including Russia, which contributes a large portion of its profits.

For more on the company, click on

READSOFT

Lexmark International Technology has raised its bid for Sweden's ReadSoft to 57 Swedish crowns ($8.29) per share and said it holds 52.2 percent of voting rights in the company after buying shares from Readsoft's founders Lars Appelstal and Jan Andersson at that price.

For more on the company, double click

ASSA ABLOY

The Architecture Billings Index, considered a leading indicator of U.S. non-residential construction, rose in July to a seven-year high, the American Institute of Architects said. The ABI rose to 55.8 in July, from 53.5 in June, reflecting an increase in design activity. Assa is the world's biggest lock maker.

For more on the company, double click

NOKIA

Nokia said Michael Halbherr, the head of the Finnish company's navigation unit HERE, will leave the company to pursue his own entrepreneurial interests.

For more on the company, double click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (1 US dollar = 0.7492 euro)