OPERA SOFTWARE
Norwegian software maker Opera reported second
quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday and lifted its
full-year revenue and earnings guidance.
Opera, which specializes in browsers for mobile phones, said
its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 24 percent to $27 million, beating
forecasts for $24.7 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
LEROEY SEAFOOD
Norwegian fish farmer Leroey reported second quarter
operating earnings above expectations on Thursday and kept its
full-year fish harvest guidance unchanged.
Leroey said its second quarter operating profit rose 8
percent to 500 million crowns, above expectations for 488
million crowns, and sees the full-year harvest at 163,000
tonnes, in line with its previous guidance and market
expectations.
ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES
Norwegian seismic surveyor Electromagnetic Geoservices
reported second-quarter earnings ahead of expectations on
Thursday and maintained its full-year revenue guidance.
EMGS, which scans the rock below the oceans for oil and gas
deposits, said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 17 percent to $10.9 million but
beat forecasts for $8 million in a Reuters poll.
