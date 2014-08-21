HELSINKI Aug 21 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

OPERA SOFTWARE

Norwegian software maker Opera reported second quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday and lifted its full-year revenue and earnings guidance.

Opera, which specializes in browsers for mobile phones, said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 24 percent to $27 million, beating forecasts for $24.7 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

LEROEY SEAFOOD

Norwegian fish farmer Leroey reported second quarter operating earnings above expectations on Thursday and kept its full-year fish harvest guidance unchanged.

Leroey said its second quarter operating profit rose 8 percent to 500 million crowns, above expectations for 488 million crowns, and sees the full-year harvest at 163,000 tonnes, in line with its previous guidance and market expectations.

ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES

Norwegian seismic surveyor Electromagnetic Geoservices reported second-quarter earnings ahead of expectations on Thursday and maintained its full-year revenue guidance.

EMGS, which scans the rock below the oceans for oil and gas deposits, said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 17 percent to $10.9 million but beat forecasts for $8 million in a Reuters poll.

