PROSAFE
The accommodation rig provider reported second-quarter
earnings below expectations on Thursday and said that its
short-term market outlook is weaker as oil firms cut back on
exploration spending.
SKF
The world's biggest bearings maker said Alrik Danielson
would succeed Tom Johnstone as chief executive from 2015.
VOLVO
World number two truck maker said shipments of its trucks
fell 9 percent year-on-year in July, below market expectations,
as it posted large declines in all its major regions except for
North America.
DNO
Norwegian oil firm DNO reported second-quarter earnings just
shy of expectations and said it remained committed to its
operations in Iraq's Kurdistan region, where violence has flared
up in recent months.
DNO's net profit fell 7.5 percent to $44.4 million, coming
just short of expectations for $45 million, while revenues at
$143 million where below forecasts for $155 million in a Reuters
poll.
OPERA SOFTWARE
Norwegian software maker Opera reported second
quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday and lifted its
full-year revenue and earnings guidance.
Opera, which specializes in browsers for mobile phones, said
its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 24 percent to $27 million, beating
forecasts for $24.7 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
LEROEY SEAFOOD
Norwegian fish farmer Leroey reported second quarter
operating earnings above expectations on Thursday and kept its
full-year fish harvest guidance unchanged.
Leroey said its second quarter operating profit rose 8
percent to 500 million crowns ($80.8 million), above
expectations for 488 million crowns, and sees the full-year
harvest at 163,000 tonnes, in line with its previous guidance
and market expectations.
ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES
Norwegian seismic surveyor Electromagnetic Geoservices
reported second-quarter earnings ahead of expectations on
Thursday and maintained its full-year revenue guidance.
EMGS, which scans the rock below the oceans for oil and gas
deposits, said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 17 percent to $10.9 million but
beat forecasts for $8 million in a Reuters poll.
