OSLO Aug 26 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

BAKKAFROST

The Oslo-listed Faroese salmon producer posted operational earnings before interest and taxes of 212 million Danish crowns ($37.55 million) for the second quarter against expectations for 188 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts, and up from 169 million in the year-ago period.

The company also increased its plans for investments in the coming years.

SALMAR

The Norwegian salmon farmer reported operational earnings before interest and taxes of 447 million Norwegian crowns ($72.46 million) for the second quarter, ahead of expectations for 402 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts, and up from 316 million in the year-ago period.

The company said it expects to post strong results for the remaining quarters of 2014, but warned that high levels of sea lice may lead to higher costs.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms) (1 US dollar = 5.6454 Danish crown) (1 US dollar = 6.1685 Norwegian krone)