OSLO Aug 27 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

GOLDEN OCEAN

The dry bulk shipper said it expected to post a small net loss in the third quarter as it posted second-quarter earnings slightly above expectations.

MARINE HARVEST

The world's largest fish farmer said it expected Russian sanctions, which are hurting salmon exporters, to pose short-term challenges and proposed a quarterly dividend of one crown per share.

A.P.MOLLER-MAERSK

The erosion of freight rates in the global container shipping trades is likely to continue for the foreseeable future, the chief executive of Maersk Line, Soren Skou, said in an interview in British shipping newspaper Lloyd's List on Wednesday.

"When it comes to pricing, we do not subscribe to the view that freight rates will get better in the industry - all the evidence points to declining rates," Skou said.

SEADRILL

The world's biggest offshore driller by market capitalisation reports its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Its net operating profit is expected to fall to $485 million from the $507 million it posted at the same time a year ago.

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on (Reporting by Oslo, Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)