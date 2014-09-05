(Adds Eniro, Skanska, Finnair)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 5 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

ENIRO

The Swedish firm said a board probe into the accounts of the company had turned up "bookkeeping inaccuracies", leading it to lower its full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) forecast to 700 million Swedish crowns ($99 million) from 850 million.

For more on the company, double-click

SKANSKA

The Swedish construction group said it had signed a concession agreement and reached financial close for the financing, design, construction, operation and maintenance of the I-4 Ultimate Project in Orlando, Florida.

Skanska's share of the design and construction contract for the project amounted to about $900 million, or SEK 6 billion.

For more on the company, double-click

FINNAIR

The Finnish flag carrier said its August traffic, measured as the number of passengers multiplied by flown kilometres, fell 0.3 percent from a year ago, while its overall capacity increased 0.2 percent.

Its passenger load factor, or the share of sold passenger kilometres of available seat kilometres, increased 0.1 percentage points to 84.8 percent.

For more on the company, double-click

ELECTROLUX

The world's second-largest home appliances maker is near a deal to buy General Electric Co's iconic appliance business for more than $2.5 billion, in a move that would significantly expand its reach in North America, people familiar with the matter said.

The companies are hammering out final terms of a deal and could announce their agreement as soon as next week, the people said on Thursday, asking not to be named because the matter is not public.

For more on the company, double-click on

NORDEA TELIASONERA SAS

Sweden's centre-right government has no plans to extend a previously announced list of planned privatisations if it is re-elected in a general election later this month.

For more on the companies, double-click on

VOLVO

Registrations of heavy-duty Volvo trucks in Brazil fell 23 percent to 1,116 units in August from a year earlier, data from automotive industry organisation Anfavea shows.

For more on the company, double-click on

BAVARIAN NORDIC

The Danish biotech company announced late on Thursday that the U.S. government has exercised an option for the continued delivery of the company's smallpox vaccine Imvamune.

The option is valued at 118 million dollar and will fund a replenishment of existing doses in the nation's strategic stockpile.

For more on the company, double-click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (1 US dollar = 0.7612 euro) (1 US dollar = 7.0675 Swedish crown)