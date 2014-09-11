HELSINKI, Sept 11 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

STOCKMANN

The Finnish department store and fashion group reported sales in August dropped 9.1 percent from a year earlier to 138.5 million euros ($179 million) due to the weak Russian rouble and slow demand in Finland.

For more on the company, click

FINNAIR

An agreement between Russia and Finland might not protect the Nordic country's flag carrier from potential closure of the airspace over Siberia, a Finnish minister said according to Helsingin Sanomat newspaper.

"Finland is in no privileged position here, the bilateral agreement may be denonuced by Russia," Pekka Haavisto, the minister in charge of state-owned companies, was quoted as saying.

State-controlled Finnair is among the airlines that would be hardest hit by a potential closure of the airspace over Russia.

For more on the company, click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)