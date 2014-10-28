OSLO Oct 28 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

FRED. OLSEN ENERGY

The Norwegian rig firm reports its third-quarter results at 0600 GMT. It is expected to post earnings before taxes and interest (EBIT) down 6.8 percent year-on-year to $88.4 million, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, click on

KVAERNER

The Norwegian builder of oil platforms reports its third-quarter results at 0700 GMT.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are expected to fall to 175 million crowns ($26.44 million) from 180 million crowns in the year-ago period, according to a Reuters poll of analysts..

For more on the company, click on

BAKKAFROST

The Oslo-listed fish farmer reported an operational EBIT of 208.7 million Danish crowns ($35.61 million) for the third quarter, largely in line with the 211 million crowns expectation in a Reuters poll of analysts. The company kept its 2014 fish farm output forecast unchanged and predicted a small increase for 2015.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms) (1 US dollar = 6.6178 Norwegian krone) (1 US dollar = 5.8600 Danish crown) (Reporting by Oslo Newsroom)