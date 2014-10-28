OSLO Oct 28 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
FRED. OLSEN ENERGY
The Norwegian rig firm reports its third-quarter results at
0600 GMT. It is expected to post earnings before taxes and
interest (EBIT) down 6.8 percent year-on-year to $88.4 million,
according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
KVAERNER
The Norwegian builder of oil platforms reports its
third-quarter results at 0700 GMT.
Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) are expected to fall to 175 million crowns
($26.44 million) from 180 million crowns in the year-ago period,
according to a Reuters poll of analysts..
BAKKAFROST
The Oslo-listed fish farmer reported an operational EBIT of
208.7 million Danish crowns ($35.61 million) for the third
quarter, largely in line with the 211 million crowns expectation
in a Reuters poll of analysts. The company kept its 2014 fish
farm output forecast unchanged and predicted a small increase
for 2015.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(1 US dollar = 6.6178 Norwegian krone)
(1 US dollar = 5.8600 Danish crown)
(Reporting by Oslo Newsroom)