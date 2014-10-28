(Updates Fred. Olsen)
OSLO Oct 28 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
FRED. OLSEN ENERGY
The Norwegian rig firm reported third-quarter earnings below
expectations and said there was low activity in all of its
market segments resulting in an increase in idled vessels.
Fred. Olsen's third quarter earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 3 percent to $151
million, missing expectations for $164 million in a Reuters
poll.
ALFA LAVAL
The Swedish engineering group posted on Tuesday third
quarter core earnings of 1.55 billion crowns ($212 million),
marginally above market expectations, and said it expected
demand to be roughly unchanged in the final quarter of 2014.
KVAERNER
The Norwegian builder of oil platforms, which has signalled
that it may be up for sale, reported third-quarter earnings
above expectations on Tuesday and raised its full-year revenue
guidance even as it warned about margin pressures.
UPM-KYMMENE
The Finnish pulp and paper maker, due to publish earnings
around 0730 GMT, is expected to report a third-quarter core
operating profit of 175 million euros ($222 million), against
194 million a year ago.
BAKKAFROST
The Oslo-listed fish farmer reported an operational
operating profit of 208.7 million Danish crowns ($35.6 million)
for the third quarter, largely in line with the 211 million
crowns expectation in a Reuters poll of analysts. The company
kept its 2014 fish farm output forecast unchanged and predicted
a small increase for 2015.
