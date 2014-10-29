OSLO Oct 29 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
STATOIL
The Norwegian energy firm reported an unexpected
third-quarter net loss, weighed down by a string of impairment
charges on projects from Canada to Angola. Statoil made a net
loss of 4.8 billion Norwegian crowns against a 13.7 billion
crown profit a year ago, missing expectations for a 9.5 billion
crown profit.
TELENOR
The Norwegian telecoms firm posted third-quarter earnings in
line with expectations and kept its full-year outlook. Adjusted
EBITDA rose to 10.26 billion Norwegian crowns from 9.62 billion
crowns a year ago, roughly in line with a forecast of 10.04
billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
STOREBRAND
The Norwegian insurer reported a smaller than expected drop
in third-quarter results and said it is more than half way
through amassing the funds it needs to pay for Norwegians'
increased life expectancy. Group profit fell to 632 million
crowns ($95.5 million) from 811 million a year ago, beating the
599 million crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
DSV
The Danish freight forwarder posted a slightly
higher-than-expected third-quarter operating profit and raised
its full-year earnings outlook marginally while saying it would
buy back own shares for 300 million Danish crowns.
STOCKMANN
The Finnish fashion and department store group Stockmann
appointed a new chief executive, the Swede Per Thelin, and said
it was planning to cut up to 380 jobs after posting another
quarterly loss.
SCA
The Swedish hygiene and paper products maker is due to
release third quarter results at 0700 GMT. Adjusted operating
earnings are seen up 20 percent to 3.0 billion Swedish
crowns($408.3 million), a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
For the full earnings poll, click
JYSKE BANK
The Danish bank reports its third-quarter report between
0700 and 0800 GMT. It is expected to confirm that it doubled its
nine-month pretax profit to 3.4 billion Danish crowns ($580 mln)
as said in a statement on Sunday.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(1 US dollar = 0.7874 euro)
(1 US dollar = 6.6178 Norwegian krone)
(1 US dollar = 5.8460 Danish crown)
(1 US dollar = 7.3483 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Oslo Newsroom)