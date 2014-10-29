OSLO Oct 29 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

STATOIL

The Norwegian energy firm reported an unexpected third-quarter net loss, weighed down by a string of impairment charges on projects from Canada to Angola. Statoil made a net loss of 4.8 billion Norwegian crowns against a 13.7 billion crown profit a year ago, missing expectations for a 9.5 billion crown profit.

For more on the company, click on

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms firm posted third-quarter earnings in line with expectations and kept its full-year outlook. Adjusted EBITDA rose to 10.26 billion Norwegian crowns from 9.62 billion crowns a year ago, roughly in line with a forecast of 10.04 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, click on

STOREBRAND

The Norwegian insurer reported a smaller than expected drop in third-quarter results and said it is more than half way through amassing the funds it needs to pay for Norwegians' increased life expectancy. Group profit fell to 632 million crowns ($95.5 million) from 811 million a year ago, beating the 599 million crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, click on

DSV

The Danish freight forwarder posted a slightly higher-than-expected third-quarter operating profit and raised its full-year earnings outlook marginally while saying it would buy back own shares for 300 million Danish crowns.

For more on the company, click on

STOCKMANN

The Finnish fashion and department store group Stockmann appointed a new chief executive, the Swede Per Thelin, and said it was planning to cut up to 380 jobs after posting another quarterly loss.

For more onn tha company, click on

SCA

The Swedish hygiene and paper products maker is due to release third quarter results at 0700 GMT. Adjusted operating earnings are seen up 20 percent to 3.0 billion Swedish crowns($408.3 million), a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

For the full earnings poll, click

For more on the company, click on

JYSKE BANK

The Danish bank reports its third-quarter report between 0700 and 0800 GMT. It is expected to confirm that it doubled its nine-month pretax profit to 3.4 billion Danish crowns ($580 mln) as said in a statement on Sunday.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms) (1 US dollar = 0.7874 euro) (1 US dollar = 6.6178 Norwegian krone) (1 US dollar = 5.8460 Danish crown) (1 US dollar = 7.3483 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Oslo Newsroom)