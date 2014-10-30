(Updates Danske, Outotec and Orkla, adds Novo Nordisk)
HELSINKI Oct 30 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
DANSKE BANK
Danske Bank reported its third-quarter pretax profit rose to
4.50 billion Danish crowns ($762 million), above the mean
forecast of 4.24 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.
It also upgraded its full-year guidance, saying it now
expects the 2014 net profit to be between 11.5 and 13.5 billion
crowns against its previous forecast range of 10 to 13 billion
crowns.
For more on the company, click on
OUTOTEC
The Finnish mining technology company said it plans to cut
up to 400 jobs after reporting a disappointing quarterly profit
amid weak investment sentiment in the mining and metals
industry.
Outotec's underlying third-quarter operating profit fell to
14 million euros ($18 million) from 44 million euros a year ago,
missing the average forecast of 20.5 million euros in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
For more on the company, click
NOVO NORDISK
Novo Nordisk said it expected high single-digit sales growth
and 10 percent operating profit growth next year but narrowed
this year's sales guidance lower, after reporting third quarter
profit a touch above expectations.
For more on the company, click
YIT
The Finland's largest construction group reported quarterly
results ahead of market expectations as rising office building
sales offset some of the hit from weak residential sales at its
key markets Finland and Russia.
YIT's core operating profit fell to 33.5 million euros ($42
million) from 37.4 million a year earlier, surpassing analysts'
average expectation of 29.8 million euros in Reuters poll.
For more on the company, click
ORKLA
The Norwegian conglomerate posted third-quarter earnings
before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) at 860 million
Norwegian crowns, against expectations for 873 million crowns
according to a Reuters poll and up from 819 million in the
year-ago period.
For more on the company, click
OPERA SOFTWARE
Norway's Opera Software reported third-quarter earnings just
ahead of expectations on Thursday and said its full year profit
would be at the top end of its guidance range.
Opera's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 51 percent to $33.9
million, beating the $31.4 million expected in a Reuters poll.
For more on the company, click
SCHIBSTED
Norwegian publishing firm Schibsted reported third-quarter
earnings above expectations on Thursday and said it still
expected rapid growth for its online classified business, even
as margins for its traditional media business shrink.
Schibsted's third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 504 million
crowns from 437 million crowns a year ago, and above
expectations for 488 million crowns.
For more on the company, click
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(1 US dollar = 0.7941 euro)
(1 US dollar = 5.9086 Danish crown)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)