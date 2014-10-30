(Adds Ericsson and Nokia)

HELSINKI Oct 30 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

DANSKE BANK

Danske Bank reported its third-quarter pretax profit rose to 4.50 billion Danish crowns ($762 million), above the mean forecast of 4.24 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

It also upgraded its full-year guidance, saying it now expects the 2014 net profit to be between 11.5 and 13.5 billion crowns against its previous forecast range of 10 to 13 billion crowns.

ERICSSON, NOKIA

Telecom network equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent, rival to Sweden's Ericsson and Finland's Nokia, reported weak quarterly sales especially from North America, although cost-cuts helped it to improve its margins.

OUTOTEC

The Finnish mining technology company said it plans to cut up to 400 jobs after reporting a disappointing quarterly profit amid weak investment sentiment in the mining and metals industry.

Outotec's underlying third-quarter operating profit fell to 14 million euros ($18 million) from 44 million euros a year ago, missing the average forecast of 20.5 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

NOVO NORDISK

Novo Nordisk said it expected high single-digit sales growth and 10 percent operating profit growth next year but narrowed this year's sales guidance lower, after reporting third quarter profit a touch above expectations.

YIT

The Finland's largest construction group reported quarterly results ahead of market expectations as office building sales offset some of the hit from weak residential sales at its key markets Finland and Russia.

YIT's core operating profit fell to 33.5 million euros ($42 million) from 37.4 million a year earlier, surpassing analysts' average expectation of 29.8 million euros in Reuters poll.

ORKLA

The Norwegian conglomerate posted third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) at 860 million Norwegian crowns, against expectations for 873 million crowns according to a Reuters poll and up from 819 million in the year-ago period.

OPERA SOFTWARE

Norway's Opera Software reported third-quarter earnings just ahead of expectations on Thursday and said its full year profit would be at the top end of its guidance range.

Opera's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 51 percent to $33.9 million, beating the $31.4 million expected in a Reuters poll.

SCHIBSTED

Norwegian publishing firm Schibsted reported third-quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday and said it still expected rapid growth for its online classified business, even as margins for its traditional media business shrink.

Schibsted's third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 504 million crowns from 437 million crowns a year ago, and above expectations for 488 million crowns.

(1 US dollar = 0.7941 euro)

(1 US dollar = 5.9086 Danish crown) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)