STOCKHOLM, OCt 31 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
NOKIAN RENKAAT
The Finnish winter tyre maker posted on Friday a
bigger-than-expected 25 percent year-on-year drop in
third-quarter operating profit to 72.1 million euros ($90.6
million) and said full-year profits could end up 22 percent
lower than in 2013 due to lower sales in Russia.
ORKLA
Orkla Chairman and key shareholder Stein Erik Hagen told TV2
he does not plan to sell the Norwegian firm, which is shifting
its focus from being an industrial conglomerate into a consumer
brands company, responding to media speculation he is unhappy
with returns and may want to sell his 249 million shares.
SONGA OFFSHORE
Norwegian rig firm Songa Offshore has finalised a $1.1
billion senior secured credit facility to finance its Songa
Encourage and Songa Enabler rigs.
TDC
The Danish telecom operator is expected to report a 10.7
percent fall in third-quarter operating profit, a Reuters poll
of analysts showed. The earnings report is due at around 0700
GMT. The profit fall is partly due to losses in the company's
cost centre.
