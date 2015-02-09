(Adds Volvo, Novo Nordisk)

STOCKHOLM Feb 9 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

VOLVO

Activist investment fund Cevian Capital is now the biggest shareholder in the gobal truck maker. Cevian partner Christer Gardell told daily Dagens Industri the fund now owns more than 8 percent of the outstanding capital.

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish drug maker has decided to list its IT services unit NNIT separately on the Copenhagen stock exchange. NNIT has more than 2,400 employees and had a turnover in 2014 of 2.4 billion Danish crowns ($365 million). Operating profit in 2014 was 265 million Danish crowns. The company did not disclose any details about the timing or size of the listing.

