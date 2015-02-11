STOCKHOLM Feb 11 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
SCA
The Swedish hygiene products firm said late on Tuesday Chief
Executive Jan Johansson would step down as a preliminary
investigation by a public prosecutor distracted him from
focussing on the business.
ORIFLAME
The Swedish cosmetics maker said on Wednesday it would pay no
dividends in the next four quarters because uncertainty remained
in its key markets, despite posting fourth quarter earnings
slightly higher than expected.
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
Analysts reckon the world's largest wind turbine maker could
announce its first dividend in 12 years, rounding of a tough
period of belt-tightening.
The Danish company is due to report its quarterly earnings at
0730 GMT.
TELENOR
The Norwegian mobile phone operator OL reported fourth-quarter
earnings below expectations on Wednesday and proposed a dividend
below market forecasts even as it predicted solid growth for
2015.
NORSK HYDRO
The Norwegian company, one of the world's biggest aluminium
producers, posted a six-fold jump in underlying operating profit
and said it would permanently raise its dividend payout ratio.
KVAERNER
The Norwegian oil services firm, which builds large structures
such as offshore platforms, posted fourth-quarter earnings above
expectations on Wednesday but said it expected a tough start to
this year.
OPERA SOFTWARE
The Norwegian company reported fourth-quarter earnings below
expectations on Wednesday and said it expected a core profit
between $130 million and $140 million this year.
YARA
The Norwegian fertiliser producer reported operating earnings
well above expectations on Wednesday as it benefited from solid
demand, lower raw materials costs, a weaker Norwegian crown and
a stronger dollar.
FRED. OLSEN
Norwegian offshore rig firm reported fourth-quarter earnings
above expectations on Wednesday but suspended dividend payments
due to the challenging offshore market and uncertainty of how
long this will persist.
STOREBRAND
The Norwegian insurer reported fourth-quarter group profit below
forecasts on Wednesday and reiterated it will not pay a dividend
for 2014.
