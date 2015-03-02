HELSINKI, March 2 - The following stocks may be affected by
newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
NOKIA
The world's third-largest mobile equipment maker has seen
nothing in its business that would lead it to change its
financial outlook, its chief executive said on Sunday.
"Nothing specific has happened in the past couple of weeks.
It is kind of business as usual," Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri said in
a press conference ahead of the Mobile World Congress trade show
in Barcelona.
Separately, Nokia and Japan's NTT DoCoMo on Monday
said they are working together to develop networks running at
high frequencies for use in the 5G wireless era - technology
expected to be showcased at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)