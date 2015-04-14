STOCKHOLM, April 14 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
NOKIA
The Finnish firm is close to a deal to buy Alcatel-Lucent's
mobile networks unit to boost its core business
especially in the United States and China, French newspaper Les
Echos reported late on Monday.
For more on the company, click on
RATOS
The Swedish private equity firm is aiming for a May listing
of cinema chain Nordic Cinema Group in which it has a 58 percent
stake, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Tuesday.
For more on the company, click on
SCA
The two audits at the Swedish hygiene paper firm do not
sufficiently answer all questions surrounding executive spending
on travel, the company's incoming chairman Par Boman told daily
Svenska Dagbladet. Last week SCA said two independent audits had
shown executives had not broken Swedish law or company policy in
using the company's jet.
