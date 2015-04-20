OSLO, April 20 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

YARA

The Norwegian fertiliser producer Yara will write down the value of its Libyan Lifeco plant by $112 million amid a deteriorating security situation, it said on Monday. The book value after the impairment is $18 million..

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery maker will launch an e-commerce platform in the United States on April 21. The opening will have no impact on its financial outlook for 2015, the firm said.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)