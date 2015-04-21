STOCKHOLM, April 21 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TELIASONERA

The Swedish telecom operator reported first-quarter core profit largely in line with market expectations on Tuesday and repeated its outlook of flat earnings this year.

TELE2

The Swedish telecom operator posted a first-quarter core profit above market expectations on Tuesday and affirmed its outlook of largely flat sales and earnings in 2015.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)