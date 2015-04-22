HELSINKI, April 22 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
VOLVO
Sweden's Volvo named the head of Volkswagen-owned
Scania as its chief executive, replacing embattled
Olof Persson who for nearly four years led a sweeping efficiency
drive at the truck maker.
MILLICOM
The emerging markets telecoms and media group reported
first-quarter core profit above market expectations, and stood
by its 2015 profit and sales guidance.
NOKIA
Following Nokia's plan to take over France's Alcatel-Lucent
, Bernstein lifted its rating on the Finnish network
gear maker to 'outperform' from 'market perform', and increased
its price target for the stock to 9 euros from 8 euros.
KONE
The Finnish elevator maker, due to publish quarterly results
at 0930 GMT, is expected to show double-digit growth in its
operating profit and new orders, helped by strong demand from
China.
STORA ENSO
The Finnish paper maker will report its first-quarter
results at 1000 GMT.
The firm is expected to report a 15 percent rise in its
quarterly core operating profit compared to a year earlier,
helped by cost cuts in Europe and a new pulp mill joint venture
in Uruguay.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)