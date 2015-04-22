HELSINKI, April 22 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

VOLVO

Sweden's Volvo named the head of Volkswagen-owned Scania as its chief executive, replacing embattled Olof Persson who for nearly four years led a sweeping efficiency drive at the truck maker.

MILLICOM

The emerging markets telecoms and media group reported first-quarter core profit above market expectations, and stood by its 2015 profit and sales guidance.

NOKIA

Following Nokia's plan to take over France's Alcatel-Lucent , Bernstein lifted its rating on the Finnish network gear maker to 'outperform' from 'market perform', and increased its price target for the stock to 9 euros from 8 euros.

KONE

The Finnish elevator maker, due to publish quarterly results at 0930 GMT, is expected to show double-digit growth in its operating profit and new orders, helped by strong demand from China.

STORA ENSO

The Finnish paper maker will report its first-quarter results at 1000 GMT.

The firm is expected to report a 15 percent rise in its quarterly core operating profit compared to a year earlier, helped by cost cuts in Europe and a new pulp mill joint venture in Uruguay.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)