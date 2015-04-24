BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap board approves 1 mln shares buyback at EGP 15.30/share
* Board approves 1 million shares buyback at EGP 15.30 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2pWWtqp) Further company coverage:
HELSINKI, April 24 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
NESTE OIL
The Finnish refiner said its first-quarter comparable profit quadrupled from a year earlier, thanks to a robust market for conventional refining as well as favourable foreign exchange movements.
For more on the company, click
ELECTROLUX
The home appliances maker reported a smaller than expected fall in first quarter earnings and forecast growth in white goods markets on both sides of Atlantic this year, though adding a note of caution on North America.
For more on the company, click
ORION
The Finnish drug maker lifted its full-year profit forecast, encouraged by strong growth in the first quarter.
It said its full-year operating profit was expected to exceed 230 million euros ($250 million), compared with its previous forecast of more than 200 million euros.
For more on the company, click
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Board approves 1 million shares buyback at EGP 15.30 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2pWWtqp) Further company coverage:
May 9 British bookmaker William Hill Plc , which in March named a new chief executive and finance head, on Tuesday reported a 16 percent rise in online net revenue for the 17 weeks to April 25 after product improvements helped it to attract more customers.