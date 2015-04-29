(Adds Sampo, Fortum results, Outokumpu)

STOCKHOLM, April 29 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NORDEA, SAMPO

The first-quarter operating profit of 1.41 billion euros ($1.55 billion) at the Nordic region's biggest lender beat market expectations, mostly thanks to a higher-than-expected net result from items at fair value, a hard-to-predict item which includes hedging. Net interest income, a more important data point, was lower than expected.

The news may also boost shares in Nordea's biggest owner, Finland's Sampo.

HANDELSBANKEN

The Swedish lender posted a forecast-beating first-quarter operating profit, including a slightly higher than expected net interest income and higher commission income.

TELIASONERA

Russia's Megafon , in which the Swedish carrier owns roughly a fourth, reported a 2.4 percent rise in first-quarter net profit and recommended paying 10 billion roubles ($193 million) in dividends for 2014.

FORTUM

The Finnish utility reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit as new capacity in Russia helped offset the impact of low energy prices in the Nordic region.

Comparable operating profit of 343 million euros ($376 million) was down from 358 million a year earlier but topped a forecast of 319 million by analysts polled by Reuters.

Separately, Reuters reported that Italy's Enel, which has received bids for its stake in Slovenske Elektrarne from companies including Fortum, may have to rejig its plans after Slovakia spooked investors by cranking up its war of words with the utility over the sale of the country's biggest power company.

OUTOKUMPU

The Finnish stainless steel maker estimated its underlying operating result will be slightly negative in the second quarter due to weak performance in its Americas business.

STOCKMANN

The Finnish fashion and department store group reported widening losses in the first quarter due to weak rouble and slow demand in Russia and Finland.

RATOS, INWIDO

The Swedish private equity firm said it had made an exit gain of 230 million crowns ($27 million) by selling most of its remaining shares in the window and door maker that it listed in September last year at 91 crowns apiece, a discount of 5.5 percent versus Tuesday's closing price.

($1 = 8.5075 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 0.9115 euros) ($1 = 51.5650 roubles) (Reporting by Stockholm and Helsinki Newsrooms)