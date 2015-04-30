(Updates Danske Bank, Novo Nordisk)
NOVO NORDISK
The chief operating officer of the world's largest insulin
maker, who had been widely expected to take over as chief
executive, has stepped down, the company said. Novo also
reported first quarter earnings above expectations and upgraded
its full-year forecasts due to a strong dollar.
DANSKE BANK
Denmark's biggest lender reported first quarter pretax
profit above forecasts on the back of higher fee income and
lower loan impairments.
STATOIL
The Norwegian energy firm posted first-quarter adjusted
operating earnings above forecasts and maintained its quarterly
dividend, but made a big net loss on writedowns at its U.S.
shale business.
NOKIA
Finland's Nokia posted quarterly profits clearly below
market forecasts at its main telecom network equipment business,
citing lower software sales, higher costs and challenging
conditions in Europe and Latin America.
DNB
Norway's largest bank reported first-quarter earnings just
ahead of expectations and maintained its lending growth outlook,
despite a major slowdown in economic growth.
SCA
The Swedish hygiene products maker posted a rise in core
first-quarter profit that matched expectations as cost cuts and
sales growth helped offset higher costs for pulp due to a
stronger dollar.
DSV
The Danish freight forwarder posted a bigger than expected
rise in first quarter adjusted operating earnings and maintained
its outlook for 2015.
ELEKTA
Varian Medical Systems, a rival of Sweden's Elekta, reported
higher than expected earnings per share for the second quarter
late on Wednesday but lowered its fiscal full-year forecast for
profit and sales.
