(Updates Danske Bank, Novo Nordisk)

STOCKHOLM, April 30 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOVO NORDISK

The chief operating officer of the world's largest insulin maker, who had been widely expected to take over as chief executive, has stepped down, the company said. Novo also reported first quarter earnings above expectations and upgraded its full-year forecasts due to a strong dollar.

For more on the company, click on

DANSKE BANK

Denmark's biggest lender reported first quarter pretax profit above forecasts on the back of higher fee income and lower loan impairments.

For more on the company, click on

STATOIL

The Norwegian energy firm posted first-quarter adjusted operating earnings above forecasts and maintained its quarterly dividend, but made a big net loss on writedowns at its U.S. shale business.

For more on the company, click on

NOKIA

Finland's Nokia posted quarterly profits clearly below market forecasts at its main telecom network equipment business, citing lower software sales, higher costs and challenging conditions in Europe and Latin America.

For more on the company, click on

DNB

Norway's largest bank reported first-quarter earnings just ahead of expectations and maintained its lending growth outlook, despite a major slowdown in economic growth.

For more on the company, click on

SCA

The Swedish hygiene products maker posted a rise in core first-quarter profit that matched expectations as cost cuts and sales growth helped offset higher costs for pulp due to a stronger dollar.

For more on the company, click on

DSV

The Danish freight forwarder posted a bigger than expected rise in first quarter adjusted operating earnings and maintained its outlook for 2015.

For more on the company, click on

ELEKTA

Varian Medical Systems, a rival of Sweden's Elekta, reported higher than expected earnings per share for the second quarter late on Wednesday but lowered its fiscal full-year forecast for profit and sales.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)