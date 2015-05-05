STOCKHOLM May 5 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
BOLIDEN
The Swedish mining and smelting group posted first quarter
core operating earnings below market expectations on Tuesday on
the back of a weaker than expected performance at its mining
unit.
For more on the company, click on
VOLVO
North American heavy truck orders (Class 8) fell 10 percent
to 22,400 units in April, its lowest level since November 2013,
according to preliminary data from ACT Research released late on
Monday.
For more on the company, click on
COLOPLAST
The Danish company that makes healthcare products from
ostomy and urine bags to wound dressings is expected to report
second-quarter operating profit (EBIT) of 1.17 billion Danish
crowns. The company had its first full-year fall in profits in
seven years during the 2013/2014 financial year due to a one-off
charge to settle lawsuits.
For more on the company, click on c
