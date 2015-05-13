OSLO May 13 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
A.P. MOLLER-MAERKS
The Danish shipping and oil group reports its first-quarter
earnings at 0600 GMT on Wednesday.
It is expected to report a 1.5 percent decline in net profit
to $1.13 billion while operating profit is seen dropping 32
percent, mainly due to lower profit in its oil business,
according to a Reuters survey of analysts.
For more on the company, click on
SAMPO, SWEDBANK
Finland's Sampo, which owns more than a fifth of Nordea
, last month increased its ownership in fellow Swedish
lender Swedbank, business daily Dagens Industri reported late on
Tuesday.
Citing shareholder data from SIS Agarservice, Dagens
Industri reported that Sampo bought more than 11 million
Swedbank shares in April, increasing its total ownership to 13
million shares, or more than 1 percent of all outstanding
shares. Sampo told DI the investement was purely financial.
For more on the companies, click on,
OPERA
Norway's Opera Software reported first-quarter earnings
ahead of expectations on Wednesday and maintained its full-year
revenue and profit guidance..
For more on the company, click on
AUSTEVOLL, LEROY
The two Norwegian seafood companies posted
better-than-expected first-quarter figures.
For more on the companies, click on,
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)