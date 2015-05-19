COPENHAGEN May 19 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
NORDEA, HANDELSBANKEN
Sweden's financial watchdog said on Tuesday it has fined
Nordea 50 million Swedish crowns ($6.05 million) and
Handelsbanken 35 million crowns for not adhering to laws on
money laundering.
For more on the companies, click on or
GENMAB
The Danish biotech company has entered into an agreement
with Germany's BioNTech to develop and sell cancer medicine
using Genmab's technology platform and BioNTech's so-called
antibodies.
Genmab will pay an upfront fee of $10 million to BioNTech
and additional potential near-term payments of up to $5 million.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Stockholm newsroom)
($1 = 8.2600 Swedish crowns)