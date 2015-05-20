STOCKHOLM May 20 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose by 8.2 percent year-on-year in April, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed late on Tuesday.

SALMAR

The Norwegian fish farmer posted first-quarter operating profit above market expectations and said it expected to harvest around 139,000 tonnes of salmon in Norway this year. .

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)