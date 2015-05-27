STOCKHOLM May 27 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
NORDEA
The Nordic region's biggest bank will present financial
targets for 2016-2018 at an investor day in London.
KESKO
Finland's second-biggest grocery retailer said it planned to
cut fixed costs by at least 50 million euros ($54 million) by
2016 while increasing investments to step up growth.
Höegh LNG
Höegh LNG won a 20-year FSRU contract from Octopus LNG SpA
in Chile, which is expected to generate an average annual EBITDA
of around $36 million.
