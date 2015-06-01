(Repeats with NEL news code)
Oslo, June 1 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
NEL
The Norwegian hydrogen production systems maker said it had
bought Danish hydrogen refuelling station company H2 Logic for
an enterprise value of 300 million Norwegian crowns ($38.57
million), of which 100 million crowns is in cash and the rest in
new NEL shares priced at 1.35 crowns each.
The combinantion of the two makes NEL a leading supplier of
filling stations for vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells.
The company has secured underwriting commitments for a
directed share issue of 70 million crowns. NEL shares closed at
1.36 crowns in Oslo on Friday.
For more on the company click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)