STOCKHOLM, June 2 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
ELEKTA
The Swedish medical technology firm cut its dividend and
said it expected sales to fall in the first half of its new
fiscal year as it reported weak results following a profit
warning in May.
CITYCON
The Finnish commercial property owner said it plans to
divest non-core assets worth about 300 million euros ($328
million) during the next years following its proposed
acquisition of Norwegian shopping centre owner Sektor Gruppen
for 1.47 billion euros.
STOCKMANN
The Finnish retailer said it has decided to reduce 100 jobs
from its support functions as part of a wider cost-cutting
programme that targets 50 million euros of annual savings by
2016.
