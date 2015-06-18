HELSINKI, June 18 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
NOKIA
Germany's premium auto makers BMW, Daimler
and Audi are preparing an offer for
Nokia's maps business HERE as binding bids are due by end of
Thursday, sources told Reuters late on Wednesday.
At least three bidders have been in the race for HERE:
German carmakers, a consortium including Uber and Baidu
, and a third group including China's Tencent
and NavInfo, people familiar with the process have
said.
For more on the company, click
STOCKMANN
The loss-making Finnish department store chain said it has
agreed to sell its bookstore to Sweden's Bonnier Books AB. The
price of the deal was not disclosed.
Stockmann said the bookstore will continue as a tenant in
department stores.
For more on the company, click
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)